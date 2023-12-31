Teen's Murder Unveiled: Arrest Made in Class 12 Student's Disappearance | representative pic

Four days following the disappearance of a 17-year-old Class 12 student, the police have discovered that he was murdered. L David, 28, from MGR Nagar, has been arrested and charged with kidnap, murder, and causing the disappearance of evidence, according to a report by Times of India.

Meanwhile, a search is underway for M Saravanan, 28, a history-sheeter. According to the police, the juvenile may have been killed as an act of revenge against his cousin, who has an ongoing feud with the history-sheeter over the sale of narcotics.

What happened?

The victim, L Ajay of MGR Nagar, went out to play on December 26 and did not return. His father, G Loganathan, filed a missing person complaint. A day later, the accused contacted Loganathan, claiming they had kidnapped Ajay and demanded the repayment of money owed by Ajay's cousin, Kannabiran.

On December 29, the police apprehended David, who revealed that Kannabiran used to purchase painkiller tablets from him and Saravanan. Kannabiran allegedly failed to make the payment, leading David and Saravanan to pick up Ajay.

According to David, Ajay attempted to escape by jumping off a water tank but ended up breaking his legs. Subsequently, David and Saravanan chased and attacked him with a machete. The assailants then dumped Ajay's body under a tarpaulin sheet before fleeing the scene. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend Saravanan and further probe the motives behind this tragic incident.