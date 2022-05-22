JEE Main Session 1 From June 20: What you need to know about the exam

The Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main session 1 is coming closer as the exam date for session 1 has been scheduled to be held between June 20 and June 29. National Testing Agency (NTA), which administers JEE Main, has not yet released the JEE Main admit card 2022; however, NTA will inform students of their JEE Main 2022 exam cities in advance of releasing the admit card.

Paper Pattern

Paper 1 of JEE Main will be the BE and BTech papers, while Papers 2A and 2B will be the BArch and BPlanning papers.

A BE, or BTech, paper will have three sub-sections -- Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics -- and will contain 90 questions, whereas a BArch, or Paper 2A, the paper will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing.

JEE Main's Paper 2B, or BPlanning paper, contains questions on Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Planning.

