JEE Main Exam Date: NTA To Announce soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce dates for JEE Main 2025 through its official exam calendar at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Recently the agency, in a notification, had announced that the exam dates will be released in “due course of time.” Eligible candidates can apply for JEE Main Exam 2025 on the official NTA website.

The NTA usually announces the JEE exam dates in the month of September. Last year, the dates were announced on September 19. Aspirants of JEE are anticipating the dates to be announced soon.

JEE Main exam date 2025

Based on the previous year exam dates, you can expect this year’s exam dates to fall in January last week for JEE Main Session 1 and April first week for JEE Main Session 2. The registration process normally commences in the first week of November first for JEE Mains Session 1 and in February first week in the coming year for JEE Mains Session 2.

Latest changes in JEE Main 2025 exam pattern

On October 17, 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) made a significant announcement regarding the examination pattern for the JEE Main 2025. One of the key changes is the discontinuation of the optional questions that were previously part of the exam structure. In past editions of the JEE Main, specifically in Section B, students were presented with a total of 10 questions but were only required to answer 5 of them.

However, under the new guidelines for JEE Main 2025, this format will be revised. The examination will now consist of only 5 questions in Section B, and all candidates will be required to attempt every question presented.