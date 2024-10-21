 JEE Main Exam Date: NTA To Announce soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Main Exam Date: NTA To Announce soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Exam Date: NTA To Announce soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Last year, the dates were announced by the National Testing Agency on September 19

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce dates for JEE Main 2025 through its official exam calendar at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Recently the agency, in a notification, had announced that the exam dates will be released in “due course of time.” Eligible candidates can apply for JEE Main Exam 2025 on the official NTA website.

The NTA usually announces the JEE exam dates in the month of September. Last year, the dates were announced on September 19. Aspirants of JEE are anticipating the dates to be announced soon.

Read Also
JEE Main 2025: Major Change In Paper Pattern; Check Now vs Before Comparison
article-image

JEE Main exam date 2025

Based on the previous year exam dates, you can expect this year’s exam dates to fall in January last week for JEE Main Session 1 and April first week for JEE Main Session 2. The registration process normally commences in the first week of November first for JEE Mains Session 1 and in February first week in the coming year for JEE Mains Session 2.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Fields 7 Candidates In Mumbai Suburbs, Releases 5th List
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Fields 7 Candidates In Mumbai Suburbs, Releases 5th List
50 French Universities Participate in Choose France Tour 2024
50 French Universities Participate in Choose France Tour 2024
Video: Navdeep Saini Fakes Injury As Delhi Hang On For A Draw Against Tamil Nadu In Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Video: Navdeep Saini Fakes Injury As Delhi Hang On For A Draw Against Tamil Nadu In Ranji Trophy 2024-25
'Pet Palne Ki Majburiyaan...' Kanwar Dhillon Demands Apology From Manu Punjabi For Mocking GF Alice Kaushik's Panic Attack On BB18
'Pet Palne Ki Majburiyaan...' Kanwar Dhillon Demands Apology From Manu Punjabi For Mocking GF Alice Kaushik's Panic Attack On BB18
Read Also
NCERT Launches 'Sathee' Portal For Students: Access Free Resources For JEE, NEET, & SSC; Here's How...
article-image

Latest changes in JEE Main 2025 exam pattern

On October 17, 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) made a significant announcement regarding the examination pattern for the JEE Main 2025. One of the key changes is the discontinuation of the optional questions that were previously part of the exam structure. In past editions of the JEE Main, specifically in Section B, students were presented with a total of 10 questions but were only required to answer 5 of them.

However, under the new guidelines for JEE Main 2025, this format will be revised. The examination will now consist of only 5 questions in Section B, and all candidates will be required to attempt every question presented.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

50 French Universities Participate in Choose France Tour 2024

50 French Universities Participate in Choose France Tour 2024

JEE Main Exam Date: NTA To Announce soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Exam Date: NTA To Announce soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Opens Registration For 2024-2025 Academic Year; Apply by October...

National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Opens Registration For 2024-2025 Academic Year; Apply by October...

Online Applications For 23 Central Government Scholarships Closes On October 31; Apply Here

Online Applications For 23 Central Government Scholarships Closes On October 31; Apply Here

'Why Are You Harassing Students?': SC Restrains Karnataka From Releasing Half-Yearly Exam Results...

'Why Are You Harassing Students?': SC Restrains Karnataka From Releasing Half-Yearly Exam Results...