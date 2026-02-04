JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Response Sheet, Answer Key Released Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; How to Download Response Sheet, Raise Objections | Website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Response Sheet, Answer Key: The NTA JEE Main session 1 response sheet and the preliminary answer key will be available on February 4, today, according to NTA's announcement. Furthermore, NTA will allow applicants to register their objections to the provisional keys within the challenge time. Candidates will have access to the challenge facility, answer key, and response sheet via their individual logins at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The subject-wise percentile score and the overall percentile will be included in the session 1 result, but the ranks and cutoff will not.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Response Sheet, Answer Key: Important dates

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam dates: January 21 to 29, 2026

Response sheet release: February 4, 2026

Provisional answer key release: February 4, 2026

Answer key objection window: February 4 to February 5, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result: February 12, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 registration: Ongoing

Last date to apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 2: February 25, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Response Sheet, Answer Key: Steps to Download NTA JEE Main Response Sheet 2026 PDF

After logging in, the JEE Main 2026 response sheet link and question paper PDF will be accessible.

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click "JEE Main candidate response sheet 2026 - session 1" to activate the login window.

Step 3: Enter the information below: The JEE primary application number CAPTCHA password

Step 4: When the dashboard opens, candidates can view the URL to the response sheet.

Step 5: The response sheet will open in the window that appears after you click on the link.

Step 6: The JEE Main candidate response sheet PDF can be downloaded by selecting the "print" option.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Response Sheet, Answer Key: Details to Check on JEE mains 2026 Response Sheet

Application number

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Date of the test

Test duration

Subject / topics

Section-wise details

Question ID

Type of question

Question text

Options provided for each question

Option ID for each option

Status of the question (Answered / Unanswered)

Selected option

Candidate’s recorded response

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Response Sheet, Answer Key: Steps to challenge answer key

Step 1: Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 2: Choose "Challenge Answer Key" or "Challenge Recorded Response" from the Candidates' Login Screen.

Step 3: Choose Question Number, Recorded Answer, and Claimed Answer for the Recorded Response.

Step 4: Add to the claims list after that.

Step 5: Then choose the question ID or answer ID for the Answer Key, then add it to the claims list.

Step 6: Use debit, credit, or net banking to make the payment.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Response Sheet, Answer Key: Appeared candidate

NTA successfully administered the JEE Main 2026 January session exam for BE/BTech candidates in a number of Indian and international locales. The exam was administered in two shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28. For Paper 1, ten shifts were held in all. Out of the 13,50,969 candidates scheduled to appear, 13,00,368 candidates have appeared during the course of the ten shifts, according to official NTA data.