JEE Main 2025 Registration Closing Today; Last Chance To Apply!

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 registration period will end today, November 22. The JEE Main 2025 session 1 registration window is open to qualified applicants via the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Important dates

Students will be able to update their completed JEE Main 2025 application form after completing the JEE Mains application process from November 26-27, 2024.

The first session of the JEE Main 2025 exam will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between January 22 and January 31. Shortly before the test, during the first week of January 2025, the JEE Main 2025 admit card will be released.

How to register?



-Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

-From the homepage, click the "New Registration" option.

-Enter your name, mobile number, and email address.

-Create login credentials after registering.

-Fill out the application form with your personal and educational details.

-Please include scanned versions of your photographs and signature.

-Pay the application fee and finish the form.

-Save the confirmation page for later reference.

Eligibility criteria:



To qualify for JEE Main 2025, students must meet the following criteria, as per previous years' standards.



-There are no age limitations.



-Candidates must have completed Class 12 or an equivalent exam in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.



-A minimum score of 50% on the qualifying examination is necessary, with some exceptions for certain categories.



-Candidates may take JEE Main for a maximum of three consecutive years.



-Both Indian and foreign nationals are eligible to apply; however, eligibility requirements may differ by institution or state.