JEE Main 2025 Form Correction Window Now Open; Know Editable Fields

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 application correction window has been opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as of today, November 26. The official JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, is where qualified applicants can submit an application for rectification. Applicants will be disqualified or not given consideration for admission if they submit an application with inaccurate or inappropriate information.
How to make corrections?
-Check out jeemain.nta.nic.in first.
-Click on the link for the first session rectification under the candidate activity tab.
-Enter the necessary information to log in.
-Select the field that needs updating.
-Make the necessary adjustments. Upload any necessary paperwork.
Send it in.
-Make the payment if the application fee has gone up as a result of the rectification. Your correction won't be saved otherwise.
-Finally, download the acknowledgement card and submit your correction.
Important dates
Submission of online application: 28 October to 22 November 2024 (Till 9:00 PM)
Announcement of City of examination: By first week of January 2025
Admit Card release date: 3 days before the respective exam dates
Dates of examination: 22 January to 31 January 2025 (Between)
Result announcement: February 12, 2025
Exam Time:
Shift 1: 9 AM to 12 PM
Shift 2: 3 PM to 6 PM
Editable field:
Name
Mother's name
Father's name
Class 10/equivalent details
Class 12/equivalent details
PAN number
Date of birth
Gender
Category
Sub category
PwD status
Signature
Candidates will also have the option to modify their preferred exam cities, paper, and examination medium.