JKSSB Police Constable Exam 2024: Admit Card Out, Check Exam Pattern

JKSSB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 | Official Website

The Police Constable written test admit cards are made available by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) today, November 25, at 4 PM. Admit cards are available for download on the official JKSSB website at https://www.jkssb.nic.in/. The date of the written test is December 1, 2024. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 4002 positions in total.

How to download?

-Go to jkssb.nic.in, the official website.

-Click the link for the Constable admit card 2024 on the homepage.

-Enter your login information and hit "Submit."

-Examine and obtain the admission card.

-Print off a copy for your records.

Call the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0194-2435089 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ (Srinagar) if the candidate is having trouble downloading their admit card, or send an email to helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. According to the notification, the Help Desk will only be open from November 25, 2024.

Exam pattern

The JKSSB Police Constable exam pattern consists of a written test with 100 multiple-choice questions, divided into four sections: General Awareness/General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics, Analytic Aptitude & Ability, and English. The exam duration is 2 hours, with each correct answer carrying 1 mark and a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. Each section consists of 25 questions, carrying 25 marks. After clearing the written test, candidates will undergo a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET).