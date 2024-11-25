 JKSSB Police Constable Exam 2024: Admit Card Out, Check Exam Pattern
JKSSB Police Constable Exam 2024: Admit Card Out, Check Exam Pattern

Admit cards are available for download on the official JKSSB website at https://www.jkssb.nic.in/.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
JKSSB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 | Official Website

The Police Constable written test admit cards are made available by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) today, November 25, at 4 PM. Admit cards are available for download on the official JKSSB website at https://www.jkssb.nic.in/. The date of the written test is December 1, 2024. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 4002 positions in total.

How to download?

-Go to jkssb.nic.in, the official website.
-Click the link for the Constable admit card 2024 on the homepage.
-Enter your login information and hit "Submit."
-Examine and obtain the admission card.
-Print off a copy for your records.

article-image

Call the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0194-2435089 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ (Srinagar) if the candidate is having trouble downloading their admit card, or send an email to helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. According to the notification, the Help Desk will only be open from November 25, 2024.

Exam pattern

The JKSSB Police Constable exam pattern consists of a written test with 100 multiple-choice questions, divided into four sections: General Awareness/General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics, Analytic Aptitude & Ability, and English. The exam duration is 2 hours, with each correct answer carrying 1 mark and a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. Each section consists of 25 questions, carrying 25 marks. After clearing the written test, candidates will undergo a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

