JKSSB Announces Recruitment For 669 Police SI Posts, Applications Open December 3

JKSSB |

The Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced recruitment for 669 Sub-Inspector (SI) positions in the Jammu and Kashmir Police Department. Applications will open on December 3, 2024, and close on January 2, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online via the official website, jkssb.nic.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Domicile: Applicants must be domiciled in Jammu and Kashmir, with a certificate issued on or before January 2, 2025.

Education: A bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution is required.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 20 years old. Age relaxation is available for service personnel.

Physical Standards: Candidates must meet the physical standards specified in the official notification.

Application Process

Follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

Click on the recruitment link on the homepage.

Log in or create an account to begin the application.

Fill out the form accurately and upload required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Save and print the completed application for future reference.

Application Fee

Unreserved Categories: ₹700

SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS Categories: ₹600

Selection Process

The selection process involves multiple stages:

Written Examination: Objective-type questions with a penalty of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

Physical Standards Test (PST)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Bonus Marks for NCC Certificate Holders:

NCC ‘C’ Certificate: 5% bonus

NCC ‘B’ Certificate: 3% bonus

NCC ‘A’ Certificate: 2% bonus

For detailed information, refer to the official notification available on the JKSSB website.