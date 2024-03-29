JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam Schedule Revised, Exams To Now End On April 12

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 updates | PTI(Representative Image)

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 schedule was updated by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday. Originally scheduled to take place from April 4 to 15, JEE Main 2024 session 2 will now take place from April 4 to April 12. The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2024 Session 2 is being administered by the National Testing Agency at a number of locations in roughly 319 cities across the country and 22 cities abroad.

The advanced city notification slip was made available on the official website at the same time as the announcement of the adjusted exam schedule.

Click on the link to view the official notice.

Exam Schedule

The revised timetable states that the BE/BTech Paper 1 will take place on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9, while Paper 2 will be held on April 12. Paper 1 will have two shifts, one from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Paper 2 will be held from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Read Also NTA Releases JEE Main City Intimation Slip For Session 2

The admit cards will be released at a later time, however the advanced city intimation slips have already been distributed.



The notice provides advance information to assist candidates in knowing the city where the examination center will be located. The official notice mentioned that the JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 2 Admit Card will be issued at a later date.

The official notice read, "In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2, he/she can contact us on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) for the latest updates."