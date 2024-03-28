 NTA Releases JEE Main City Intimation Slip For Session 2
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA Releases JEE Main City Intimation Slip For Session 2

NTA Releases JEE Main City Intimation Slip For Session 2

The second session of JEE Main 2024 is scheduled to commence from April 1 to April 15, 2024. NTA plans to release admit card three days prior to each exam.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 07:49 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release of the JEE Main City Intimation Slip for Session 2, marking an essential milestone for candidates preparing for this crucial exam. Now, those scheduled for the Session 2 examination can access the information about their exam city directly from the official website I.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Steps to view Main City Intimation Slip

1. Go to the official website I.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the provided link.

3. Enter the required and correct details

4. Click Submit.

5. Download and save for future reference.

Looking ahead, the second session of JEE Main 2024 is scheduled to commence from April 1st to April 15th, marking a crucial period for aspirants to showcase their academic prowess. As part of their operational plan, NTA aims to issue admit cards three days before each exam date, with the April 1st admit card anticipated to be available by March 27th.

To stay informed and updated on all JEE Main related developments, including admit cards, exam city slips, and other pertinent information, candidates are encouraged to follow our live blog for timely updates and insights into this vital examination process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NTA Releases JEE Main City Intimation Slip For Session 2

NTA Releases JEE Main City Intimation Slip For Session 2

MPMRCL Releases Admit Card For 2024 Recruitment Exam, Check Details Here

MPMRCL Releases Admit Card For 2024 Recruitment Exam, Check Details Here

Mumbai To Welcome First Vertical University In Malad: Preliminary Approval Granted

Mumbai To Welcome First Vertical University In Malad: Preliminary Approval Granted

Rise In Student Opportunities And Stipends At Top Indian Educational Institutions

Rise In Student Opportunities And Stipends At Top Indian Educational Institutions

MSBTE Summer 2024 Exam Timetable Released, Download Now

MSBTE Summer 2024 Exam Timetable Released, Download Now