NTA Releases JEE Main City Intimation Slip For Session 2

Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release of the JEE Main City Intimation Slip for Session 2, marking an essential milestone for candidates preparing for this crucial exam. Now, those scheduled for the Session 2 examination can access the information about their exam city directly from the official website I.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Steps to view Main City Intimation Slip

1. Go to the official website I.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the provided link.

3. Enter the required and correct details

4. Click Submit.

5. Download and save for future reference.

Looking ahead, the second session of JEE Main 2024 is scheduled to commence from April 1st to April 15th, marking a crucial period for aspirants to showcase their academic prowess. As part of their operational plan, NTA aims to issue admit cards three days before each exam date, with the April 1st admit card anticipated to be available by March 27th.

To stay informed and updated on all JEE Main related developments, including admit cards, exam city slips, and other pertinent information, candidates are encouraged to follow our live blog for timely updates and insights into this vital examination process.