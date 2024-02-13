JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Results: NTA Announces Cut-off Predictions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced the results of the first session of JEE Main 2024, held from January 24 to February 1. This examination, crucial for aspiring engineers, marks the initial step towards admission to prestigious institutions like the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other-GFTIs. Here are the key highlights from the latest developments:

Result Declaration:

The results of the JEE Main 2024 session 1 were officially declared on February 13, setting the stage for the next phase in the admission process.

Cut-off Predictions:

With the announcement of results, attention now turns to the expected cut-off scores. These scores play a vital role in determining eligibility for JEE Advanced and securing admission to renowned engineering colleges across India.

According to NTA estimates, the expected cut-off for different categories are as follows:

General: 90

EWS: 80

OBC-NCL: 76

SC: 56

ST: 47

Attendance Statistics:

The NTA shared remarkable statistics regarding attendance for the JEE Main January 2024 exam. An impressive 95.8% of registered candidates appeared for the BE/BTech paper, marking one of the highest attendance rates since NTA took over the examination process. Out of the 12,21,615 candidates who registered, a staggering 11,70,036 appeared for the exam.

International Participation:

The reach of JEE Main extended beyond Indian borders, with the exam being conducted in 21 cities outside India. This global reach underscores the examination's significance and popularity on an international scale.

Exam Centers and Candidates:

The first session of JEE Main 2024 was conducted across 544 exam centers in 291 cities, accommodating a substantial number of candidates. Additionally, 55,493 candidates appeared for the BArch paper out of the total 74,002 registered candidates, showcasing the diverse interests among aspirants.