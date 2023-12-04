JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration Window To Close Today | Representative image

On the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 1 today.

The exam is scheduled for January 24–February 1, 2024, and the JEE Main session 1 admit card will be available three days beforehand. For admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded technology institutes (GFTIs), the JEE Main 2024 exam is being administered.

Three papers will be available for the JEE Main 2024 exam: Paper 1 is for BTech programs, Paper 2A is for architecture programs, and Paper 2B is for planning programs.

Marking Scheme

For every right answer, candidates will receive four marks; for every incorrect answer, they will lose one mark. Questions that are not attempted will receive no marks. Applicants who plan to take the JEE Mains exam must have earned a 75% in mathematics, chemistry, and physics during their Class 12 education. Nonetheless, in these subjects, students from the SC/ST categories must receive at least 65% in Class 12.

Application Correction Window

The ability to edit or modify the information submitted on the application form is offered by NTA. Candidates can use the JEE Main 2024 application form correction service if they accidentally enter incorrect information or if they wish to change any information.

Following the registration process' compilation, the JEE Mains application form correction 2024 will be accessible. You can access JEE Main correction window 2024 at jeemain.nta.ni.c.in. By logging in, all registered candidates will be able to edit their completed application form. It should be noted by candidates that during the facility, only specific information such as category, address, photo, and signature was subject to change.

Steps to Modify the Application Form

Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Enter your application number and password to log in.

Select JEE. primary correctional link

The application form for JEE Main 2024 will appear on the screen.

Choose the data that needs to be changed, then make the necessary adjustments.

Once the modifications have been made, click "Confirm and Save".

After making the necessary modifications, candidates should download and print their JEE Main application form 2024.