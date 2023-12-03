JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply Now

representative pic/ Pixabay

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 registration period will close tomorrow, i.e. December 4 at the National Testing Agency. Originally, November 30 was supposed to be the last day to register. Interested parties can apply online by visiting the agency's official website.

The exam's first session is scheduled to begin on January 24 and end on February 1 of 2024. The admit cards can be downloaded three days before the test. The results of JEE Main 2024 Session 1 will be made public on February 12.

Online registration for JEE Main 2024's second session will be available from February 2 to March 2, 2024. The exam is scheduled to take place in 2024 between April 1 and April 15, with results to be announced on April 25.

Paper 1 is for BTech programs, Paper 2A is for architecture degrees, and Paper 2B is for planning degrees. The NTA will administer all three exams. The exam lasts three hours, with the exception of candidates taking the joint BArch and BPlanning exam, which lasts three hours and thirty minutes.

Documents Needed To Apply

Scanned copies of the photo and signature

Use your credit/debit card or online banking details to pay the application fee.

Mark sheets for classes ten and twelve (plus the class twelve admit card if you plan to sit for the test)

Category certificate (for EWS, SC/ST, and PWD candidates)

How to apply?

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in to access the official JEE Main website.

Enter your email address, name, and mobile number when registering.

Fill out the JEE Main 2024 registration form with your academic and personal information.

Follow the instructions to upload scanned copies of your passport-size photo and signature.

Use the available payment methods to pay the JEE Main application fees.

After completing the registration process successfully, save the confirmation page for your records.