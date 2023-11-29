JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration To Be Closed Tomorrow, Check Steps To Apply Here

representative pic/ Pixabay

The registration session for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 is expected to end tomorrow, November 30. Prospective candidates can submit their applications online at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The examination, which is scheduled to take place between January 24 and February 1, 2024, will include three papers: Paper 1 for BTech programs, Paper 2A for Bachelor of Architecture, and Paper 2B for Bachelor of Planning.

Except for individuals sitting the joint test for BArch and BPlanning, which is extended to 3 hours and 30 minutes, the exam lasts three hours. Three days before the exam, admit cards can be downloaded. On February 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results for JEE Main 2024 Session 1.

JEE Mains 2024: Steps To Register Here

Visit the JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Complete registration using details name, mobile number, and email address.

Fill detailed in the JEE Main 2024 registration form with personal and educational details.

Uploading scanned images of photograph and signature.

Payment of JEE Main application fees.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

JEE Mains 2024: Revised Syllabus

The recently announced syllabus has undergone numerous revisions. While several units in the current syllabus have been completely removed, there are several themes that have been removed from various units in the curriculum. It is critical for students to review these changes in the syllabus in order to properly prepare for the upcoming exams.

To apply for the JEE Mains exam, candidates must have completed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. General/OBC applicants must have a minimum of 75% in Class 12 to be eligible for admission to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, whereas SC/ST students must have a minimum of 65% in Class 12.