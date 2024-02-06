JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key Release: Download Procedure And Important Updates

Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is getting ready to release the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024, Session 1. Candidates who participated in the Session 1 exams can anticipate the release of the answer key on the official JEE Main website. To access the answer key, candidates will need to log in using their application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exams were conducted on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024. Candidates can access and download the NTA JEE Answer Key 2024 from jeemain.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

Key Highlights:

Answer Key Download Procedure:

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, locate and click on the 'JEE Main Answer Key 2024' link.

Enter your login credentials, including application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main 2024 Session 1 answer key will be displayed.

View and download the answer key for further reference.

Objection Filing Process:

Following the provisional answer key release, candidates have the opportunity to raise objections to any question.

Subject experts will review the objections, and if valid, a revised/final answer key will be published on the official website.

The final answer key will be the basis for calculating the JEE Main 2024 results.

Response Sheet Publication:

Alongside the answer key, NTA will also publish the response sheets on the official website.

Candidates can cross-reference their answers with the response sheet to gauge their performance.

Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official JEE Main website for the timely release of the answer key and related updates.