JEE Main 2024: Score Out Today At jeemain.nta.ac.in; Click Here For Details

JEE Main 2024: Score Out Today At jeemain.nta.ac.in

Today, February 12, 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results for the JEE Mains 2024 session 1. According to reports, candidates can expect the results to be available on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, in the evening.

Those who took the JEE Mains session 1 exam can quickly check their results on the board's official website.

The results of the first session of JEE Mains 2024 will contain crucial details such as the names of candidates, registration numbers, scores, percentiles, and All India Ranks (AIR). The entrance examination's final answer key is also being anticipated.

The NTA is set to release the JEE Main 2024 scorecard, which will provide the percentile scores for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, as well as the overall percentile score covering all three subjects.

The combined All India Rank (AIR) and JEE Main Cutoff 2024 for JEE Advanced will be revealed, incorporating the highest scores from both the January and April sessions. Those who exceed the JEE Main 2024 cutoff score will be eligible to take the JEE Advanced 2024 exam, paving the way for admission to the esteemed IITs.

To check the JEE Mains Result 2024 for Session 1, follow these steps:

Visit the official result website: jeemain.nta.ac.in 2024

Look for the "JEE Mains 2024 Result January Session" link and click on it.

Enter your application number and date of birth in the specified fields.

After entering the required information, click on "Submit" to view your JEE Mains 2024 result.

The initial phase of JEE Main 2024 occurred from January 24 to February 1, with BArch and BPlanning exams held on the first day and BE/BTech exams on the subsequent days.