JEE Main 2024 Registration To Be Closed On November 30 At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JEE Main 2024 | X

The registration period for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 is set to end on November 30. Prospective candidates can submit their applications online at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The exam, which is scheduled to take place between January 24 and February 1, 2024, will include three papers: Paper 1 for BTech programs, Paper 2A for Bachelor of Architecture, and Paper 2B for Bachelor of Planning.

Except for those taking the joint exam for BArch and BPlanning, which is extended to 3 hours and 30 minutes, the exam lasts three hours. Three days before the exam, admit cards can be downloaded. On February 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results for JEE Main 2024 Session 1.

Check the steps to register here:

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Fill in registration details name, mobile number, and email address.

Upload scanned images of your photograph and signature.

Payment of JEE Main application fees.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Revised Syllabus

The released syllabus has undergone numerous changes. While some units in the latest syllabus have been completely removed, there are several topics that have been removed from various units in the syllabus. It is critical for students to review these changes in the syllabus in order to properly prepare for the upcoming exams.

Here is the direct link to the revised syllabus of JEE Main 2024- Direct Link