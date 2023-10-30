JEE Main 2024 Registration Opens Soon; Here's How To Apply

Mumbai News: 2 Colleges Face Action For Failing To Submit Exam Forms | representative pic/ Pixabay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the JEE Main 2024 examination next year. The NTA has already revealed the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. The first session of the JEE Main 2024 is set to take place from January 24 to February 1, with the second session is from April 1 to April 15, 2024.

The NTA will share a notification and an information bulletin before opening JEE Mains applications. These documents will outline crucial information, including application dates, eligibility criteria, necessary documents, and the exam syllabus.

Candidates have the flexibility to participate in one or both sessions. If they choose both sessions, the better score between the two will determine their final result. Importantly, candidates selecting both sessions don't have to apply separately for the second one; they can simply log in, use their credentials, and pay the exam fee when applying for the second session.

To successfully apply for JEE Mains 2024, ensure you have the following documents at hand:

1. Photo and Signature: Keep copies after application. Photo should be 10-200 kb, signature 4-30 kb, in jpg or jpeg formats.

2. Certificates: PwD and category certificates if applicable, in PDF format, and should be 50-300 kb.

3. Photo Guidelines: Images in black and white or color, with 80% of the face and clear ears visible. Avoid wearing masks in the photo, and use a white background.

Using someone else's photo, certificates, or signature, or attempting to alter your admit card, scorecard, or result will be considered Unfair Means (UFM) practice.

Here's a simple guide on how to apply for the JEE Mains 2024 exams:

Step 1 - Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Under the 'candidate activity' tab, you will find the registration link.

Step 3 - To generate your credentials, submit the registration form.

Step 4 - Login using your credentials.

Step 5 - Fill out the application form with correct details.

Step 6 - Pay the necessary fee and provide valid and required documents.

Step 7 - Submit the application form

Step 8 - Your application form will be displayed on screen, download and save for future reference.