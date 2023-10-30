 Mumbai News: Mumbai University Permits 37 Students To Take Bcom Exam Despite Colleges Failing To Send Forms
Mumbai University ensured that 37 TY B.Com. students could take their exams, despite their colleges failing to submit their examination forms, guaranteeing their academic progress.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai University has permitted 37 TY B.Com. students from two colleges to take their exams, despite their colleges failing to submit their examination forms. The university will take action against these two colleges for potentially affecting these students' academic year. Out of these 37 students, 29 come from KLE Society’s Science & Commerce College in Navi Mumbai, and eight are from Lilavati Lalji Dayal Night College of Commerce in Girgaon, Mumbai.

Just before the TY B.Com. semester five exams, which began on October 26, it was discovered that the examination forms for these 37 students were missing. University officials confirmed that the colleges hadn't submitted the forms. However, the university stepped in to prevent these students from facing academic setbacks.

The MU examination department promptly generated exam seat numbers, ensuring that these students could still take their exams, saving the day for them.

As reported by Mid-day, "Such lapses in responsibility not only disrupt the academic journey of the students but also cast a shadow on the reputation of the institutions involved,” said an official.

“Possible repercussions could include penalties and sanctions imposed on these institutions to serve as a deterrent against such lapses in the future,” added the official.

Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Dr Ravindra Kulkarni said to Mid-day, “Colleges should file the examination applications of students on time and also make the faculty available for evaluation immediately, so that the results of various examinations are declared within the stipulated time,”

He added, “Stickers and Online Attendance System for accuracy have been introduced from session five exam. In the past, students mentioning incorrect seat numbers and wrong bar codes on their forms have led to a lot of confusion and chaos.”

