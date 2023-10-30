Bihar's Abhishek Kumar Secures 171st Rank In BPSC Exam Without Coaching

Representative image

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is an important organization in Bihar responsible for choosing people for government jobs. They have a test each year to find people for these jobs. Abhishek Kumar, a person from Bihar, did something amazing. He studied on his own and passed this test. Abhishek's success shows that if you work hard and believe in yourself, you can achieve your dreams.

Abhishek is from Lavapur Narayanpur in Bihar. His dad was in the army, and Abhishek was always good at studying. He did well in school and went to RPS College in Mahnar for 12th grade. After that, he went to Samastipur for his degree. When he finished college, he knew he wanted a government job. So, he started getting ready for the BPSC and UPSC exams.

Many people take coaching classes to prepare for these exams, but not Abhishek. He said he cleared the first part of the BPSC exam in his first try but couldn't pass the next stage. In his second try, he got through the next stage but didn't make it to the final round. Finally, in his third try, he passed the BPSC exam and got the 171st position.

Now, he will work as an Assistant Director in the Social Security Cell of the Social Welfare Department. Abhishek is very happy about his success, but he also plans to take the UPSC exam in a few years. He mentioned that he studied for about 9 hours a day and didn't need any coaching to achieve his goal.