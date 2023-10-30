 BARC Admit Card 2023 Released For CBTs; Exams Scheduled from November 18
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre issues admit cards for Computer Based Tests (CBTs) from November 18, covering direct recruitment and training posts within the Department of Atomic Energy.

Updated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
BARC Admit Card 2023 Out | Representative image

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has announced the release of BARC Admit Card 2023 for Computer Based Tests (CBTs) on its official website, barconlineexam.com. This development comes as a significant step for candidates who have registered for direct recruitment or training in various posts within the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

Exam Dates and Vacancies

The CBT exams are set to take place from November 18 to November 24, covering 212 vacancies in three posts through direct recruitment and two categories, totaling 4,162 vacancies, in the training scheme.

To obtain the BARC Hall Ticket 2023, candidates need to follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website of BARC, barconlineexam.com

2. Click on the "CBT exam admit card" link

3. You will be redirected to another page where you should enter your registration number, date of birth, and the provided captcha code

4. Your BARC hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the admit card and ensure to take a printout for examination purposes.

The CBT exams are divided into three stages: the preliminary test, advanced test, and skill test. The preliminary test features 50 multiple-choice questions covering mathematics, science, and general awareness. Candidates have a one-hour duration to complete this test, with three marks awarded for each correct answer and a one-mark deduction for every wrong answer.

