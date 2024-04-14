JEE Main 2024 Paper 1 Answer Key Closes Today; Challenge At jeemain.nta.ac.in

representational pic

Today, April 14, is the last day for candidates to raise objections to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 paper 1. Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by visiting jeemain.nta.ac.in. The answer key for JEE Main session 2 BE/BTech (paper 1) was released on April 12, displaying questions and candidates' responses. However, the answer key for paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) is yet to be released.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), if a candidate's challenge is found correct, the answer key will be revised for all candidates, and the result will be prepared accordingly. However, individual candidates will not be informed about the acceptance or rejection of their challenges.

Exam Date:

JEE Main 2024 session 2 was conducted by the NTA on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9 for paper 1 at exam centers across 319 cities in India and abroad.

Deadline:

The window to raise objections closes at 11 am.

Cost:

A non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 is required for each question objected to.

Result:

The result for JEE Main session 2 is expected to be declared on April 25.

How to Raise Objections:

Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on "JEE(Main) 2024 Session-2: Click Here to Answer Key Challenge" on the homepage.

Log in and submit your details.

The provisional answer key will appear.

Raise objections and pay the processing fees.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The NTA will finalise the answer key based on candidates' feedback and use it to announce the results. Alongside the results, an all India rank list will also be released. If candidates have taken both sessions of JEE Main, the best score will be considered for the rank list.

For further queries, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.