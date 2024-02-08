JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Tomorrow; Raise Objections At jeemain.nta.ac.in

HSSC CET Main Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Final Key And Results Awaited | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the window for challenging the answer key for the JEE Main Exam 2024. Candidates who took the JEE Main Session-1 Exam 2024 can review and raise objections to the answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in.

After the challenge window closes, NTA will review all objections with the help of subject experts and release the final JEE Main Session-1 Key 2024. Candidate performance will be evaluated based on this final key.

The provisional answer key was released on February 6, 2024, and the Session-1 Result 2024 is set to be released on February 12, 2024. Candidates can challenge the answer key by logging into the official website using their registration number and date of birth, and must pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The deadline for objections and payment is January 9, 2024.

Read Also NEET 2024 Application Form Release Expected Soon: Latest Updates And Exam Details

The JEE Main Session-1 Exam 2024 took place from January 24 to February 1, 2024, and the Session-2 exam is scheduled for April 1 to 15, 2024.

How to get the Official JEE Main 2024 Answer Key?

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main session 1 answer key link on the homepage

Step 3: A new login page will appear

Step 4: Log in using the JEE Main application form number and date of birth

Step 5: Click submit to view the answers

Step 6: Download the JEE Main answer key PDF for future reference.