JEE Main 2024 Admit Card Released For April 4-6 Exams At jeemain.nta.ac.in

Representational Image

The admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024 session 2) on April 4, 5, and 6 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are scheduled to take the entrance test on these dates can download their admit cards from jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Dates and Time:

Date: April 1 to April 15, 2024.

First Shift: 9 am to 12 pm

Second Shift: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Admit cards for the other exam days will be released three days ahead of the date of examination.

How to download the admit card?

Visit the official website of the NTA JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Open the session 2 admit card download link.

On the login page, provide your application number and date of birth and submit.

Your admit card for the JEE Main session 2 will be displayed. Check and download it.

Guidelines:

Students must bring a printed copy of their admit card (preferably in color and on A4 paper) on the day of the examination.

If the admit card consists of multiple pages, it is recommended to print all of them.

Additionally, students are required to bring a photo ID and any other necessary documents such as a scribe form.

The detailed list of required documents will be provided in the instructions section of the admit card.

The dress code for JEE Main and other guidelines for the examination day will be specified on the admit card as well.

It is important for students to take note of the reporting time and adhere to it accordingly.

Candidates are recommended to check the NTA websites – nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.ac.in – for more information. If they need assistance, they can reach out to the agency at 011-40759000 or send an email to jeemain@nta.ac.in.