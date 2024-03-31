JEE Main Admit Card 2024 For Session 2 To Be Released Soon; Check Details Here | Representative Image

The JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for Session 2 will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are getting ready for the Joint Entrance Examinations for Session 2 can easily obtain their admit cards for Paper I and Paper II from the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The JEE Mains Session 2 exam will take place from April 4 to April 9, 2024 for Paper I. Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning), and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning) will be conducted on April 12, 2024.

The JEE Main Session 2 exams for Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will take place in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

On 27 March, the NTA had previously made available the exam city slip on their official website. The JEE Main exam city slips will indicate the names of the cities where the exam centers will be situated, while the JEE Main admit cards will include details such as the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and guidelines for the exam day, among other information.

Here are the steps to download the JEE Main Session 2 hall ticket:

1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link provided for downloading the admit card.

3. You'll be prompted to log in by entering your application number, date of birth, selecting the paper, and the security code.

4. After logging in, your JEE Main Session 2 admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Proceed to download the admit card and ensure to take a printout. This printed copy is essential for carrying on the exam day and for future reference.