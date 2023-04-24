JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Will NTA announce exam results today at jeemain.nta.nic.in? Details here

Representational image | PTI

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announcing the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) exam Main Session 2 results soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to check their results and download the scorecards soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to a report by the Indian Express, a senior NTA official told the newspaper that there's no confirmation regarding the JEE Main Session 2 results being out by today, April 24.

Around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main Session 2 exam conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023.

Students were able to access the answer key on April 19, the objections for which could only be raised till April 21.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 results; here's how to check

Visit the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in

Students can click on the result link visible on the home page

Enter application number, date of birth

Students will be able to check the results

Candidates can download it and print it out for future