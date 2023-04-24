JEE Main 2023: No third session for exam candidates; Bombay HC set to conduct next hearing on May 2

Representational Image | PTI

Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has sought more time to file an affidavit in the plea challenging eligibility criteria of minimum of 75% marks in Class XII.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne adjourned the PIL on Monday after advocate Rui Rodriges, appearing for the central government, sought additional time to file an affidavit.

Rodrigues said that the NTA is collating data from various years and not just from NTA records and hence it requires more time.

When Rodriques sought time till May 2, Justice Gangapurwala said it would be too late. “That will be too late, we also need time to decide. Can it not be heard on Thursday ((April 27)?

The bench also expressed to which extent it can intervene in an education matter. “Unless it is an exceptional case, how far we can intervene in the education case, we will have to see,” added Justice Gangapurwala.

On a court query, whether students appearing for the exam in June would be from three years, 2021, 2022, and 2023, Rodrigues replied in positive.

According to the PIL by Anubha Sahai, many candidates are from batches that were assessed on the basis of performance in the previous years as the board exams were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Earlier, the HC had rejected the prayer for the postponement of JEE Mains 2023 examination. Session 1 was conducted as scheduled from January 24-31 and Session 2 is ongoing as per schedule.