JEE Main 2023 Results: Not a single female candidate among toppers; Only 1 SC student on the list

The JEE Mains result 2023 can be accessed by candidates using their application number, date of birth, or password.

Mumbai: There's not a single female student among first 20 toppers who scored 100 percentile in the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains.

The results of the entrance test, which is the gateway to engineering institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.

The list of toppers for the paper 1 (BE/BTech) includes only one student from Scheduled Caste (SC) category, one from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and four students from Other Backward Castes (OBC-). Candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) have also failed to make it to the list.

The first session of JEE Mains 2023 was conducted January 24 and February 1. Around 8.6 lakh students from across India had registered for the engineering paper, of which 95.8% took the test.

Around 29.8% of the candidates were girls, while the share of OBC, EWS, SC and ST candidates was 37%, 11.7%, 9.6% and 3.4%.

The test was condcuted in 13 languages across 574 centres at 287 cities, including 17 cities outside India.

