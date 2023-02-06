JEE Main 2023: NTA to announce results soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to calculate marks, check results, and more

Representational image |

New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023 results are set to be announced soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 was conducted between January 24, 2023, and February 1, 2023, with more than 9 lakh candidates appearing for the exam from which 8.6 lakh candidates attended Paper 1 - (B.E/B.Tech) and 0.46 lakh candidates for Paper-2 (B. Arch./B. Planning).

JEE Main Result 2023: When will NTA announce the result?

Though the JEE Main results are expected to be announced soon, NTA has not released any official notice on the announcement of January session results. Candidates will be able to access the results soon.

JEE Mains Result 2023: Will the exam results be cancelled for candidates?

Candidates who will indulge in unfair practices during the exam will not have their results declared, according to NTA.

JEE Mains Result 2023: How many candidates will appear for JEE Advanced exams?

The top 2,50,000 JEE Main 2023 candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech will be able to appear for the JEE Advanced Exam 2023.

JEE Mains Result 2023: How can you calculate the marks?

JEE Main probable rank = (100- NTA percentile score) X 869010 /100 can be the formula used by candidates while calculating the results.

JEE Mains exam 2023: When will Session 2 exams be conducted?

The JEE Main Session 2 exam 2023 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. Soon, further information about the exams for the April session will be made available on the official website.

JEE Mains Result 2023: Which are the top 5 IITs according to NIRF rankings?

Here are the top 5 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), namely, IIT Madras,

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur.

JEE Mains Result 2023: How to check results online?

Go to the official websites ntaresults.nic.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, select the JEE Mains result 2023 link.

As prompted, enter your login information and submit.

On the screen will be your JEE Main 2023 result.

It can be downloaded and saved.

