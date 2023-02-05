IIT-JEE Main 2023 January session results to be out soon; check updates here

The JEE Mains result 2023 can be accessed by candidates using their application number, date of birth, or password. | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 result will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates will be able to download the JEE Main 2023 results from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the results are released.

The JEE Mains result 2023 can be accessed by candidates using their application number, date of birth, or password. Along with the JEE result, candidates will be able to view the JEE Main 2023 toppers list. The final answer key will be used to determine the JEE Main session 1 result.

The January session of the JEE Main 2023 got over on Wednesday, while the next session would be conducted in April. Of the total of 8,60,058 aspirants for Paper 1 (BE/BTech programmes), 8,23,850 took the computer-based exam.

JEE-Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

