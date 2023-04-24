JEE Main 2023: 'No grievance..' NTA warns candidates as it releases final answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Final Answer Key out | Representational image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA has already dropped 10 questions from the question papers of various shifts of Session 2.

As per NTA guidelines, When a question is dropped, candidates have the opportunity to get four marks irrespective of the fact that they attempted or didn't attempt. While for non-MCQs, four marks will be provided to only those who attempted the question. This is applicable to paper 1 (BE/BTech).

NTA's official notification warned candidates against raising grievances related to the final answer key.

"The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) - 2023 will be entertained," read the official notification by NTA.

The results of the exam are expected soon on the official websites.

JEE Mains final provisional answer key: How to check