JEE Main 2023: Exam dates to be out soon; details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to declare the JEE Main 2023 exam dates soon on the official websites- nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. To appear for the JEE Main 2023 exam, candidates will be required to register themselves on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Engineering entrance exam would be conducted in two shifts. However, the exam hosting body has not yet officially announced the exam dates.

As soon as the exam bulletin releases, candidates will come to know about the detailed syllabus, eligibility requirements, and other important information. In the meantime, aspirants can also refer to the bulletin released for JEE Main 2022 exam. Waiting for the official dates, JEE aspirants have filed a petition to the NTA via social media demanding to postpone JEE Main 2023 session 1 till after the Class 12 board exams in April. Just like previous years, JEE Main 2023 would take place in a computer-based test (CBT) style. Candidates would be given an option to show for one or both the exams.

On November 17, the fact-checking department of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) confirmed that the JEE Main 2023 application notice which is being circulated on social media is fake. To be eligible for the exam, candidates must have cleared their Class 12 Board Exam in the years 2021 and 2022.

According to reports, the NTa is going to release the JEE Main 2023 exam schedule in the coming week, around November 30. Nonetheless, the body has not given any formal confirmation about announcing the dates.

JEE aspirants have started using the hashtag '#jeemainsinapril' to demand that NTA push the exams in April to prevent clashing with board exams.