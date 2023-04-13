JEE Main 2023 eligibility plea adjourned to April 24 by Bombay High Court

JEE Main 2023 | Official

Bombay High court has adjourned hearing the matter related to the JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria to, April 24, 2023. The plea which will focus on the 75 percent criteria put forth by NTA for the JEE Mains Exam. The matter was previously scheduled to be heard on April 13, 2023.

In the petition filed with the High Court, NTA has been asked to reconsider the eligibility criteria for the JEE Main 2023 Exams. The plea seeks for a relaxation or a possible removal of the eligibility criteria. The plea has added further that the criteria is unfair to those JEE aspirants who cleared their exams during the COVID-19 pandemic and dropped out to prepare. Bombay HC is expected to announce its verdict regarding the same tomorrow.