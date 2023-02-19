e-Paper Get App
JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC to hear PIL on 75% eligibility criteria this week; details here

Candidates have been demanding the government, National Testing Agency (NTA) to remove the 20 percentile requirement and lower the eligibility criteria to 50 percent.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | FP Photo
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court is set to hear a plea on eligibility criteria for Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) - Mains 2023 exam.

The PIL, which has been listed to be heard before Bombay HC on February 21, raises concerns about JEE candidates, who qualify for admissions via the exam, having to secure 75 percent marks or be in the top 20 percentile.

Candidates have been demanding the government, National Testing Agency (NTA) to remove the 20 percentile requirement and lower the eligibility criteria to 50 percent.

According to a tweet by advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, the JEE matter has been listed as item no 31 in Bombay HC. "#JEE matter on 75% / top 20 percentile criteria listed on 21st February before the Bench of Hon'ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High court Item no 31 No IA filed till now by anyone No affidavit filed by @EduMinOfIndia #JEEMain2023," said the tweet by Sahai.

The JEE Mains 2023 exam session 2 registrations have begun with the session 1 results being declared on February 6, 2023.

