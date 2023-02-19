JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC to hear PIL on 75% eligibility criteria this week; details here

Representational image | FP Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court is set to hear a plea on eligibility criteria for Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) - Mains 2023 exam.

The PIL, which has been listed to be heard before Bombay HC on February 21, raises concerns about JEE candidates, who qualify for admissions via the exam, having to secure 75 percent marks or be in the top 20 percentile.

Candidates have been demanding the government, National Testing Agency (NTA) to remove the 20 percentile requirement and lower the eligibility criteria to 50 percent.

According to a tweet by advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, the JEE matter has been listed as item no 31 in Bombay HC. "#JEE matter on 75% / top 20 percentile criteria listed on 21st February before the Bench of Hon'ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High court Item no 31 No IA filed till now by anyone No affidavit filed by @EduMinOfIndia #JEEMain2023," said the tweet by Sahai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The JEE Mains 2023 exam session 2 registrations have begun with the session 1 results being declared on February 6, 2023.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)