e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Main 2023: Application window for session 2 to close on March 12 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023: Application window for session 2 to close on March 12 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The top 2.5 lakh JEE Main students will be allowed to apply for JEE Advanced which will be conducted on June 4, 2023. Registration for JEE Advanced 2023 will open on April 30, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
The JEE Main Session 2 exam 2023 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. | PTI(Representative Image)
Follow us on

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency started the registration window for JEE Main 2023 session 2 on Tuesday, February 14. Students can continue to register for the April session of JEE till March 12, 2023 on the official JEE website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be held on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, according to the NTA schedule.

Read Also
JEE Main 2023: Session 2 registration delayed, but schedule remains same
article-image

The top 2.5 lakh JEE Main students will be allowed to apply for JEE Advanced which will be conducted on June 4, 2023. Registration for JEE Advanced 2023 will open on April 30, 2023.

To register for the JEE Main 2023 session 2:

Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Enter your email address and mobile phone number to register.

Once you complete filling out the online application, a "application number" will be generated.

Fill out the JEE Main 2023 application form using the system-generated registration or application number.

Upload scanned documents with along your photo and signature.

Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee online and submit your application.

Retaking the JEE Main 2023 in April

Candidates who have completed class 12 or will be taking the board exams this year are eligible to apply for the engineering entrance exam. Those who have appeared for JEE Main 2023 session 1 in January are also eligible to appear for the April session.

The National testing Agency(NTA) has also declared the results of the JEE Main 2023 January session today, February 7, 2023 on the official JEE website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who are unhappy with their JEE Main session 1 scores have the opportunity to retake the exam in session 2. The JEE Main Session 2 registration process begins today at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Any student who has already participated in session one and wishes to participate in session two must log in again. They must pay the exam fee for session two as well.

Read Also
JEE Mains Result 2023: Maharashtra’s top scorers excel on a high note
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main 2023: Application window for session 2 to close on March 12 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023: Application window for session 2 to close on March 12 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Goa: State govt asks teachers to attend Baba Ramdev's yoga camp; faces flak

Goa: State govt asks teachers to attend Baba Ramdev's yoga camp; faces flak

Tamil Nadu: Two school students attempt suicide over alleged caste slurs

Tamil Nadu: Two school students attempt suicide over alleged caste slurs

Pakistan university bans all 'mixed' gatherings on campus

Pakistan university bans all 'mixed' gatherings on campus

Watch: IIT Bombay student's father calls for candle march in solidarity with deceased son

Watch: IIT Bombay student's father calls for candle march in solidarity with deceased son