JEE Main 2023: Session 2 registration delayed, but schedule remains same

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 2 registration has been delayed, but the exams will be conducted from April 6, 2023. As per the official schedule and notification, registration should have begun from February 7, 2023, but the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not started it so far.

JEE mentors in Indore are instructing students to focus on improving their score to get a good All India Rank (AIR). “Students may lose out on scoring well, if they focus on dates and keep hoping for more time, instead of preparing now,” Harshad Shevgaonkar, a mentor, said.

He added that for students, who appear in both session 1 and 2, their best of the two scores will be considered for ranking.

JEE Main 2023 Session is scheduled to be conducted on the following dates: April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 & 12, 2023. As per NTA’s announcement, “Any changes in these exam dates will be communicated to candidates on the exam website.”

Both fresh candidates and those who took the first session can appear for session 2. JEE Main all India ranks will be announced after session 2 results.

As per the exam notice, JEE Main session 2 application portal was supposed to remain open till March 7. Admit cards were scheduled for last week of March.

In session 1, a total of 8.6 lakh candidates took paper 1 and 0.46 lakh candidates took paper 2 exam. The overall attendance for the Engineering paper was 95.79 per cent. In Indore, more than 3,500 aspirants had registered and more than 3,450 attempted the exam.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)