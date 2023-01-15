JEE Main 2023 admit cards out soon; learn to download

JEE Main admit card | FPJ

Mumbai: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) January session will be administered by the National Testing Agency from January 24 to January 31, 2023. The BArch and BPlanning examinations will be held independently as Paper 2A and Paper 2B, whereas the JEE Main Paper 1 for BE and BTech papers will be administered by the NTA.

The JEE Main 2023 January session test admit card will shortly be made available by NTA on the official website. It is advised that candidates thoroughly review and confirm the information on their JEE admissions card.

To download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card link on the homepage.

Enter the login information(application number, birthdate, and password) and the JEE Main 2023 Admit card will appear on the screen.