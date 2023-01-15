e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Main 2023 admit cards out soon; learn to download

JEE Main 2023 admit cards out soon; learn to download

It is advised that candidates thoroughly review and confirm the information on their JEE admissions card.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
JEE Main admit card | FPJ
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) January session will be administered by the National Testing Agency from January 24 to January 31, 2023. The BArch and BPlanning examinations will be held independently as Paper 2A and Paper 2B, whereas the JEE Main Paper 1 for BE and BTech papers will be administered by the NTA.

Read Also
JEE Advanced, JEE Main 2023 75% eligibility criteria to be relaxed by Education Ministry: Report
article-image

The JEE Main 2023 January session test admit card will shortly be made available by NTA on the official website. It is advised that candidates thoroughly review and confirm the information on their JEE admissions card. 

To download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card:

  • Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • Click on the JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card link on the homepage.

  • Enter the login information(application number, birthdate, and password) and the JEE Main 2023 Admit card will appear on the screen.

Read Also
JEE aspirant jumps to death ahead of exam in Meerut; shocking video goes viral
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Film stars Kajol and Ajay Devgan reveal their class 10th board marks

Film stars Kajol and Ajay Devgan reveal their class 10th board marks

NIFT 2023: Admit cards out today; learn to download

NIFT 2023: Admit cards out today; learn to download

JEE Main 2023 admit cards out soon; learn to download

JEE Main 2023 admit cards out soon; learn to download

NEET PG 2023: NBE extends eligibility cut off for MBBS interns till June 30

NEET PG 2023: NBE extends eligibility cut off for MBBS interns till June 30

Watch: MPSC aspirants stage protest in Pune against new exam pattern

Watch: MPSC aspirants stage protest in Pune against new exam pattern