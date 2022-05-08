JEE Main 2022 to be held soon; Here's what you need to know

National Testing Agency (NTA) is ready to hold the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main 2022, session 1 in June 2022. JEE Main 2022 will be held from June 20 to 29.

Interested candidates have already gone through the application process, which ended last month.

Currently, JEE Main 2022 aspirants are awaiting the admit cards. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2022 admit card soon on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates preparing for the undergraduate engineering entrance exams are developing their preparation plans in order to score the highest.

“For appearing in the JEE (Main) - 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) - 2022 examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Institute(s) in which they are desirous of taking admission,” read NTA's information bulletin.

Here's all about JEE MAIN 2022 Syllabus

According to the decision of different Boards across the country regarding the syllabus reduction, NTA has decided to provide choice in one Section of each Subject of Paper 1 and Part I of Papers 2A and 2B.

Nevertheless, the total number of questions to be attempted will remain the same. Physics will have 25 questions, Chemistry will have 25 questions, and Mathematics will have 25 questions.

Here's all about JEE MAIN 2022 Exam Mode

Computer Based Test (CBT) only for Paper 1 (B.E. / B. Tech.). Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in computer-based mode only, and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen-and-paper (offline) mode, to be completed on an A4 size drawing sheet. Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) will only be available in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 01:44 PM IST