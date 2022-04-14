JEE Main 2022: Tips to prepare with a few days left

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, an Indian standardized computer-based test for admission to various technical undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and several colleges across India, will commence on April 21.

With only a few days left, here are some tips to prepare better and score well:-

Don't jump from one topic to another quickly- Try to understand concepts already in hand. Do not jump from one topic to the next before completing or fully understanding a topic.

Revise but don't overdo- Try your best to revise whatever you have studied until now. But don't overdo it. It will only confuse you more if you try to revise beyond your capability. The best way is to go step by step and set a timer. You can always take a break if you feel that you're overdoing it.

Take mock tests- Take as many mock tests and sample papers as you can. Solving mock papers will give you an idea about your lackings. This will help you not only to revise better but also to better situate yourself.

Solve previous years' papers- After you have finished solving mock papers, try to solve the previous years' papers. This practice prepares you for the exam better than anything.

Set a time- Set a definite time for different topics. This will help you departmentalize your lackings and your strengths. Moreover, it will help you gain clarity.

Check JEE Main syllabus- It is essential to understand the core topics of JEE. One should know the paper pattern, weightage and the topics of each subject.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 07:58 PM IST