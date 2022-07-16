JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card will be released soon; here's how to download

The second session of the JEE Main entrance test is scheduled to take place from Thursday, July 21 to Saturday, July 30, 2022. | File Photo

Admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 will shortly be made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The JEE Main 2022 admit card for session 2 is available for download from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The online exam city slips will also be made available on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) website. The release date and time for the JEE admit card and exam city intimation slip have not yet been announced by the NTA. Candidates must log in with their application ID, date of birth, and security pin in order to download their JEE Main session 2 hall ticket and exam city slip.

The second session of the JEE Main entrance test is scheduled to take place from Thursday, July 21 to Saturday, July 30, 2022. Candidates can download their JEE Main admission cards from the official website for the 2022 session.

Here's how to download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card :

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Click on the "JEE Main 2022 Admit Card" link on the webpage.

Use your application number and birthdate to log in.

The screen will show the JEE Main admission card.

Take a printout of the hall ticket after downloading it for your records.

The exam for JEE Main 2022 will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The entrance exam will be administered online using a computer (CBT). The sections for the JEE Main 2022 exam will be Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Candidates get 180 minutes to respond to 75 questions. Each accurate response will earn the candidates four points, while each incorrect response will result in a mark deduction.