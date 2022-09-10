JEE Advanced Result 2022 tomorrow: Here's how to download scorecard

Representational image | PTI

On Sunday, September 11, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results.

The scorecard for JEE Advanced 2022 will be available for download on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, at 10 am on the scheduled date. JEE Advanced 2022 merit list will also be revealed along with the outcome.

Candidates may also access the JEE Advanced 2022 final answer key by entering their application number and password during the login process. On August 28, 1.56 lakh applicants registered to take the JEE Advanced 2022 exam.

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Here's how to download scorecard

Visit jeeadv.ac.in, the official website.

Click on the link to the JEE Advanced 2022 results

Enter your date of birth and JEE Advanced registration number as your login information.

Select "Submit"

Take a printout of the JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard for future use.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process will be held on September 12 and is open to JEE Advanced 2022 qualifying candidates. By selecting the freeze, float, or slide choices, the applicants can verify the results of their allocation.