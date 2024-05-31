JEE Advanced 2024 Response Sheet OUT, Check Now

JEE Advanced Response Sheet OUT, Check Now |

Today, May 31, is the releasing date of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 response sheet. The response sheets of the applicants who took part in Papers 1 and 2 have been made available on the official Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The official JEE Advanced 2024 question papers for both papers are already accessible on the website.

On June 2, the institute will release the preliminary JEE Advanced answer key for 2024. The candidates can estimate their likely exam scores with the use of the response sheets and provisional answer key.

How to download?

Using their login details, students can view their JEE Advanced response sheet 2024.

-Visit jeeadv.ac.in, the official JEE Advanced 2024 website.

-To view the candidate's response sheet, click the link.

-Enter your application number and password to log in.

-It will show the JEE Advanced response sheet 2024.

-Download the answers, then print them off.

Upon the release of the JEE Advanced 2024 answer key, candidates will have the chance to object to the provisional key by paying the required fee. On June 9, the exam authorities will disclose the final solution key and JEE Advanced 2024 result based on the challenges submitted by participants.

JEE Advanced 2024

Two sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2024 were held on May 26. There were two sessions: the first ran from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.



The exam is used to provide admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, science, and architecture that lead to bachelor's degrees, integrated master's degrees, and bachelor-master dual degrees.