JEE Advanced 2024 Paper 1: Analysis Reveals Mix Of Difficulty Levels

FPJ

Mumbai: Today, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras conducted the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2024 paper 1, marking the beginning of a crucial phase for aspiring engineers across the nation. The examination started at 9 am and concluded at 12 noon.

Initial analysis and student reactions indicate a mixed bag of challenges encountered during the examination. While some sections were claimed manageable, others were a hurdle for the test-takers.

Moderate Difficulty Level Across Sections:

The JEE Advanced 2024 paper 1 comprised three sections—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, each carrying its weight in complexity. According to student feedback, the overall difficulty level ranged from moderate to difficult.

Chemistry Section: Imbalanced Emphasis on Organic Chemistry

In the Chemistry section, students found more questions about Organic Chemistry, which is about carbon compounds. But there were fewer questions about Inorganic Chemistry, which is about other elements. The questions about how fast reactions happen, how things balance, and the basic structure of atoms were okay. But questions about specific reactions and compounds made it harder.

Physics Section: Some Tricky Chapters

In Physics, there were questions about movement, spinning objects, and modern ideas. These were tough for many students, but they thought it was balanced overall.

Mathematics Section: Some Questions Took More Time

Math questions covered different topics like functions, limits, and probability. But some questions were long and took a lot of time to solve.

This marking scheme is designed to encourage careful consideration of each answer, as incorrect responses can result in penalties. It also rewards candidates for correct answers, with partial marking available for certain question types.

The anticipation now shifts towards the release of the JEE Advanced 2024 answer key on June 2, offering candidates an opportunity to evaluate their performance. The window for objections will remain open until June 3, ensuring transparency and accountability in the evaluation process.