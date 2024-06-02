JEE Advanced 2024: Provisional Answer Key To Be Out Today; Check Important Updates | Representative Image

Today, June 2, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 provisional answer key will be made available by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. On the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, students who took the advanced examination can review the answers for both paper 1 and paper 2.



The board released the JEE Advanced 2024 response sheet on May 31. Students can estimate their marks once the provisional answer key is released, and those who are unhappy with the answers can voice their concerns. The answer key objection window will open today, June 2, and students will have until June 3 to challenge the answer key online only.

By comparing the question IDs provided in the question paper with the answers in the answer key, candidates can use the JEE Advanced 2024 provisional answer key to estimate their likely exam scores. The official JEE Advanced 2024 question papers and response sheet have already been made available by the institute.

What next?

Students have until June 3 to voice their disapproval of the provisional answers if they are unhappy with the JEE Advanced key 2024. If a candidate's challenge is found to be correct, the subject matter experts will review it and release an updated answer key. The final answer key will be used to prepare and announce the JEE Advanced result for 2024. On June 9, the JEE Advanced 2024 final answer key and the results will be made public.

How to check?

-Go to jeeadv.ac.in, the official JEE website.

-Locate and click the JEE Advance 2024 Answer Key link on the homepage.

-A new page requesting your login information will be displayed to you.

-Carefully enter your information.

-Your screen will display the JEE Advance 2024 Answer Key.

-Download it, then check your response sheet and the answer key.

JEE Advanced 2024



On June 9, IIT Madras will release the JEE Advanced 2024 result and final answer key on the official website. There were two shifts for JEE Advanced 2024: shift 1 ran from 9 am to 12 pm, and shift 2 ran from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.