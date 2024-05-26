 JEE Advanced 2024 Exam Today; Check Important Guidelines Here
Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Representative Image

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will be administered today, May 26, at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. There will be two papers in the exam: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The JEE Advanced 2024 exam lasts for three hours. Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 to 5:30 PM, and Paper 1 will run from 9 AM to 12 PM.

There won't be paper admit cards distributed; instead, the admit card can only be downloaded from the official website. When attending the exam at the designated location, candidates must present a printout of their admit card.

For students hoping to pursue bachelor's, dual, integrated, or master's degrees at the esteemed Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across India, this exam is an essential part of the national selection process.

Important Guidelines:

-Students must come early at the examination sites and meet the requirements indicated on their admit card. The exam centres will be open from 7 a.m.

-Candidates must carry a printed copy of their downloaded admit card and a valid original photo ID. They should have any of the following documents: The test requires an Aadhaar card, school/college/institute ID, driver's licence, PAN card, voter ID, passport, and a notarized certificate with a photograph.

-At the examination centre, invigilators and IIT representatives will check the candidate's identity. If the candidate's identity is in doubt, he or she may be denied permission to take the exam.

