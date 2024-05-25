JEE Advanced 2024: IIT JEE Exam Tomorrow; Check Dress Code, Guidelines, Answering Pattern, And More!

Representative Images | Freepik Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Test (JEE) Advanced Exam 2024 tomorrow, i.e., May 26, 2024.

The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Each candidate will be assigned a computer terminal (node) at the test centre. The login screen of the CBT will display the photograph of the candidate assigned to that specific computer. To log in, candidates will need to use their JEE (Advanced) 2024 roll number as the login ID and enter their date of birth (in ddmmyyyy format) as the password.

There will be two question papers in JEE (Advanced) 2024, Paper 1 and Paper 2 of three hours duration each. Paper 1 is scheduled from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, while Paper 2 is scheduled from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. It is mandatory for candidates to appear for both papers.

Each question paper will consist of three separate sections, namely, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The total duration of each paper of JEE (Advanced) 2024 examination is of 3 hours (180 minutes). Both Hindi and English will be available on the question papers. The examination centres will open at 07:00 am. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centres at least 60 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Important exam day instructions

1. It is required that candidates bring a printed copy of their downloaded admit card, their authentic, original photo identity card (Aadhaar) card, ID from school, college, or institution, driver's license, voter ID, and passport PAN card, among other things) for the test.

2. All candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the examination Centre.

3. Items like pens, pencils, drinking water in a transparent bottle, a downloaded admit card and an original photo identity card are allowed to be taken inside the examination hall.

4. Items such as watches, cell phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, or any other electronic gadgets, log tables, writing pads, scales, erasers, geometry/pencil boxes, pouches, calculators, pen drives, electronic pens/scanners, wallets, handbags, cameras, and goggles are not permitted inside the examination centre.

5. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before noon for Paper 1 and before 5:30 pm for Paper 2.

To learn how to complete the tasks in CBT Mode, see the points below:

Answering a question

Dress code details

For the exam, it is recommended that candidates refrain from wearing charms or taweez, as well as metal objects like necklaces, nose pins, bracelets, earrings, pendants, badges, and brooches, as well as large buttoned clothing. It is also suggested that they wear sandals and chappals, or open-toed shoes.

Important JEE Advanced exam dates for 2024

Important JEE Advanced exam dates for 2024

The results are expected to be announced on Sunday, June 9, 2024. After the results are announced, the JEE (Advanced) 2024 web platform will provide the category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of the qualified applicants. The applicants' registered mobile numbers will also receive text messages.