JEE Advanced: MSBSHSE Releases Top 20 Percentile Cut-Off For IIT Admissions

Representational image | PTI

The Maharashtra State Board of Higher Secondary Education in Pune has released the cut-off marks for the top 20 percentile for admission to the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The cut-off marks for 2024 are as follows:

For 2024, the cut-off for general candidates and general EWS students is 378, while for OBC NCL the cut-off marks are 383, SC 364, and ST 366. The cut-off has seen a significant rise from last year with 348 marks for general and EWS candidates and 352 for OBC NCL, 331 for SC and 323 for ST.

Meanwhile, IIT Madras will conduct JEE Advanced examination on Sunday (May 26). The Paper 1 of the examination will be held from 9 am to 12 and Paper 2 is scheduled from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on the same day.

The JEE Advanced 2024 admit card is already out. Candidates will need to key in their registration number, password, and registered mobile number to login and download their hall tickets.

Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Tap the “Admit Card” link.

Step 3: Candidate portal for JEE Advanced 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

Step 5: Tap “Login”.

Step 6: JEE advanced admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a printout for future references.

The copy of candidate JEE Advanced responses will be available on the website on May 31. The provisional answer key will be displayed on June 2. The feedback and comments on provisional answer keys will be recorded from June 2 to 3. As per IIT Madras’s notification, online declaration of final answer key and results will be released on June 9.