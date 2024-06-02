JEE Advanced 2024: Answer Key OUT, Raise Objection By June 3 | Pixabay

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 answer key has been made available by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, as of today, June 2. Candidates may voice concerns until June 3 at 5:00 p.m. For each objection, students would have to pay an additional Rs 200 in fees.

What next?

On May 31, the JEE Advanced 2024 response sheet was released. The candidates' response sheets for Papers 1 and 2 were made available on the official IIT Madras website, jeeadv.ac.in. Through the use of the provisional answer key and response sheets, candidates are able to approximate their likely exam scores.



On June 9, the JEE Advanced final answer key for 2024 will be released. Objections received against the provisional answer will determine the final answer key.

Read Also JEE Advanced 2024 Paper 1: Analysis Reveals Mix Of Difficulty Levels

How to raise objection?

After entering their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number, candidates who took the IIT entrance exam can now view their JEE Advanced answer key 2024 for both paper 1 and paper 2.

-Go to jeeadv.ac.in, the official JEE Advanced website.

-Select "JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key - Challenge" by clicking on it.

-Enter your password and application number to log in.

-Choose the question whose response is being contested.

-Pay the objection fees and obtain the page of confirmation.

JEE Advanced 2024

On May 26, the exam was conducted in two shifts: from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm and from 9 am to noon. On June 9, the exam's final result will be made public. By comparing the question IDs on the question paper and response booklet with those on the JEE Advanced 2024 answer key, candidates can ascertain their possible score. The response sheet is already available from IIT Madras.