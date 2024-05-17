JEE Advanced 2024 Admit Card OUT, Get Link To Download Hall Ticket Here |

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), today, released the admit cards of students who have registered for the JEE Advanced 2024.

It has sent the admit card download links for the exam to candidates’ registered email addresses.

Candidates will also be able to download the admit cards from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

“A direct link for downloading admit card has been sent to candidate's registered email addresses. A portal for downloading admit card will be posted here soon,” reads the notification on the official portal.

The two examinations that make up the JEE Advanced exam 2024 will be administered on May 26. Each of the two papers will last three hours and consist of three sections: mathematics, chemistry, and physics.

According to IIT Madras, the JEE Advanced Paper 1 of the examination will be held from 9 am to 12 and Paper 2 is scheduled from 2:30 to 5:30 pm on the same day.

A hard copy of the admit card is compulsory for students if they want to appear in the test.

Read Also Top 5 Engineering Colleges In India Apart From IITs That Accepts JEE Main Score

Steps to download JEE Advanced admit card 2024:

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced 2024 admit card link, once it is active.

Enter your login details such as registration number, password and registered mobile number and click on submit.

Verify all details and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.

The online declaration of the final JEE Advanced answer key and results of JEE Advanced 2024 will be made on June 9. In 2023, the result was declared on June 18.

It is estimated that over 1.91 lakh candidates will appear for the JEE Advanced 2024 exam this year.

Last year, 1,89,744 students had registered for the exam and 43,773 qualified for the exam.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The provisional answer key will be released on June 2. The final answer key and results are likely to be released on June 9.