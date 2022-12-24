JEE Advanced 2023: IIT-Guwahati releases exam dates; know more details here

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT-Guwahati releases exam dates |

The dates of Joint Entrance Examination, Jee advanced, are declared by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati). The registrations for JEE Advanced will commence on April 30, 2023, and will end on May 4, 2023, on the official wedbiste- jeeadv.ac.in.

According to an official notification, the fee payment process will stop on May 5, 2023, and the admit cards will be out online on May 29. JEE Advanced 2023 is scheduled top take place on June 4 in two papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the same day for three hours each.

Here are important dates for JEE Advanced 2023:

Candidate responses release date — June 9, 2023.

Provisional answer key to be out on — June 11, 2023.

Candidates' feedbacks and suggestions for provisional answer key — June 11 to June 12, 2023.

Final answer key and result of JEE Advanced 2023 - June 18, 2023.